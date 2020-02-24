Manoj Tiwari Backs Ramvir Bidhuri, Says 'he Will Do Good Work As Leader Of Opposition'

BJP's Badarpur MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the 7th Delhi Assembly. Bidhuri was appointed unanimously by the Party. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that he was confident about the appointment and that the Party will raise their voice as the opposition in the Assembly.

Tiwari's support for Bidhuri

Speaking to ANI, he said that the Party was hopeful that Bidhuri will work in the best manner as the Leader of the Opposition and backed his experience of almost four decades in politics. He reiterated that the Party will fight for "completing Delhi's dream."

Bidhuri's name as Leader of Opposition was proposed by Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta, who was Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly.

Bidhuri is an experienced politician. He started his political journey with the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He has been in different political parties. In 1993, he won the Assembly election on a Janata Dal ticket. He was also elected the Janata Dal Legislative Party. He then joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2003. He also received the award for Best Legislator.

Bidhuri, a leader from the Gurjar community, joined BJP in 2012. In 2013, he reached the Assembly on a BJP ticket. After losing the election in 2015, he has been re-elected MLA in the recently held elections.

The Leader of Opposition enjoys the rank of a Cabinet minister. An MLA is nominated by the largest opposition party for the post of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The Delhi Assembly secretariat then issues a notification appointing the Leader of Opposition.

The AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the elections that were held on February 8. The BJP marginally increased the seat share from three to eight from the previous Assembly.

