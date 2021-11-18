Manoj Tiwari Challenges CM Arvind Kejriwal To Present 'facts & Figures' On Delhi Pollution

Former president of BJP's Delhi unit and MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to come up with details of schemes and funds spent during the last seven years for Yamuna cleaning and to curb deteriorating air pollution in the national capital. Tiwari also invites him to the Central Park Connaught Place where he can present all those facts and figures before the public, elected representatives and media on November 24 at 1 pm.

Manoj Tiwari said, "I want to remind you (CM Kejriwal) that had there been 11,000 buses, 5000 CNG buses and 6000 electric buses in Delhi, the national capital would not have faced such toxic pollution, the Supreme Court would not have slammed you, and you would not have stayed quite and run away."

Tiwari added, "I challenge, stop all this drama and come to Central Park and present all the facts and figures before the public on November 24 at 1 pm. You can also call the public, elected representatives and the media. Then tell everyone what have you done to stop the state of pollution in the capital and what did you do with the funds that you received from the Centre."

Truth or Dare!



Former president of @BJP4Delhi @ManojTiwariMP challenges Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal to come up with details of schemes and funds spent during last 7Years for Yamuna cleaning and to curb deteriorating air pollution in the national capital



24 Nov 1 PM Central Park CP pic.twitter.com/OgBU4hW5Dc — Neelkant Bakshi 🇮🇳 (@neelkantbakshi) November 18, 2021

Delhi air pollution

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the sixth day in a row today. The total Air Quality Index (AQI), however, decreased from 379 on Wednesday to 362 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced emergency steps to minimise air pollution in the national capital on Wednesday, saying that government departments will be able to work from home until November 21. Construction and demolition activity in Delhi has been prohibited till November 21, and schools and other educational institutions in the national capital have been closed until further orders, according to Rai.

The pollutant level on Thursday is PM10 (µgm-3). The AQI forecast for tomorrow is 341 which puts the QUI into the ‘poor’ category, same as today. Today, the AQI is currently at 284. It is expected to be at 398 after 3 days, falling to the ‘very poor’ category. Addressing the media after a high-level meeting for strict implementation of the suggestions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Rai said.

Image: Twitter/PTI/ANI