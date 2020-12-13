Manoj Tiwari Condemns Arrest Of Republic CEO, Says 'Respect 4th Pillar Of Democracy'

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday criticized the Maharashtra Government over the arrest of Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani asking the Maharashtra Government to respect the 4th pillar of democracy. While speaking to Republic TV, Tiwari said, "We have noticed this since the start. I am shocked about what has happened to the Maharashtra Government. They are working to humiliate themselves. This kind of behaviour with a journalist just because he is reporting?"

"I believe the Maharashtra government is going to all extremes. As a politician, I request them to stop themselves from committing such actions. They need to respect the 4th pillar and respect the people who have allowed them to hold this term," he added.

Republic CEO arrested

Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday after an early morning raid, just a day ahead of the anticipatory bail hearing. This comes despite the fact that Vikas Khanchandani has cooperated and complied with the Mumbai Police and has faced over 100 hours of interrogation in the fake TRP case. The Court has sent Khanchandani to police custody till December 15.

#BREAKING | 39 days after Arnab Goswami's arrest from his home. Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani has now been arrested from his home on a Sunday morning. https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/zmVD3oFvLh — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2020

Arnab's appeal

In this matter, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has said, "I am requesting people of the country to raise their voice against these methods of Mumbai police. We are fighting this entire matter legally. But if the Mumbai Police thinks that the people of the country and the court are not watching it then it is following itself. Now let me tell you why it is an illegal arrest because no papers were served. His anticipatory bail hearing is tomorrow. It has realised that their TRP investigation has gone for a toss. Therefore it is now picking up matters that are under the purview of telecom regularity authority of India. It is illegal and stupid. Desperate Mumbai Police has arrested him after he came back from a morning walk on a Sunday morning. He has been through 100 hours of interrogation and they have not managed to get anything from him. I am making an appeal to people of India to raise their voice against the gross illegality by Mumbai Police. Question what's going on. This is what Justice Chandrachud spoke about contempt of court in his historic judgement a few days back."

