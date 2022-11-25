Manoj Tiwari Counters AAP's 'Kejriwal's Assassination' Claim; 'Party Fearing Defeat...'

Amid the high-octane drama unfolding in the national capital ahead of the MCD polls, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday countered AAP's allegations and said that the party is trying to find a reason ahead of the elections to hide their upcoming failures.

His statements came in response to the AAP's accusations that he and other leaders of the BJP are "hatching a conspiracy to assassinate" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fearing defeat in Gujarat and the MCD elections.

Speaking to Republic TV, the BJP MP said, "Keeping the current situation in Delhi in perspective, we talked about increasing the security of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Recently, one of their party members committed suicide as he was denied a ticket. It is important to note that if a person can commit suicide, he can also do other things as well out of anger. The members of the party are upset with their leaders and are done with the ongoing corruption and the sale of party tickets."

"It was, therefore, we demanded that the Chief Minister's security should be increased. We were talking about his security and they blamed us that we are trying to hatch a conspiracy to kill him. The party is just trying to find a reason for their upcoming losses in Himachal, Gujarat and MCD polls," he added.

Further attacking AAP, Tiwari said, "This is not the first time, they are making such allegations. Earlier in 2015, they claimed that a plot is being prepared to kill Kejriwal. They then accused the same thing in 2017 as well during the elections. In 2019 as well, the same claim was made. Dates are changing, but their accusations and scripts are not."

AAP alleges 'conspiracy to kill Kejriwal'

Launching a fresh attack on the saffron party, the AAP's chief spokesperson Saurab Bharadwaj on Friday accused BJP of "hatching a conspiracy to assassinate" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He further stated that there have been attacks on Kejriwal prior to polls despite the presence of Delhi police personnel.

"The BJP's two fortresses -- Gujarat and MCD -- are about to be breached by AAP. Fearing this, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other people have hatched a conspiracy to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Apart from this, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also claimed that BJP is "plotting to kill Kejriwal" and demanded a probe into the matter. He also claimed that the language used by Tiwari against the AAP supremo on Thursday is an "open threat". Meanwhile, the party has even submitted a complaint about the alleged threat by Tiwari to the Election Commission.