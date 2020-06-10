Manoj Tiwari Hails Yogi Govt's Move To Penalise Cow Slaughter With Upto 10-years In Jail

Hailing the move taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to prevent cow slaughter, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has said that it is time for other states to take such bold and big decision. Speaking to Republic TV, he said that India has been worshipping cow since ages and this move by the Yogi Adityanath -led government will ensure that cows are protected. He also added that people are happy as the Yogi government has taken a bold decision similar to that taken by the Central government when it abrogated Article 370 and thereby integrated Jammu and Kashmir.

"In this country cow have been worshipped for ages. Now this move taken by the UP government will ensure they are protected. People are happy, and in my opinion, this decision is as bold as decision to abrogate 370 that was taken by Centre. I don't have words to express how big a work UP government has done," he said.



Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh approved the Cow-Slaughter Prevention Amendment Ordinance, 2020. It calls for up to 10 years of imprisonment and up to 5 lakh fine for cases related to cow slaughter. Aimed at protecting cows, the amendment also calls for punishment for the transportation of bovine animals. It states that in case of illegal transportation, The expenditure incurred on the maintenance of the captured cows will be recovered from the owner of the vehicle for a period of one year. Moreover, it allows the authorities to put pictures of accused in prominent public places. Citing loopholes in the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, the statement by the UP government said that the new amendment will aid to implement it 'as per the public sentiment and complaints of illegal cow slaughter and transportation of cattle'.

