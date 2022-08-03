Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Opposition party members who skipped Tiranga bike rally organised from the Red Fort in Delhi on Wednesday ahead of nation's 75th Independence Day. Speaking to Republic, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that those who skipped the Tiranga Yatra don't have respect for the tricolour.

Speaking to Republic over the Tiranga rally, BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP, Manoj Tiwari slammed the Opposition parties for skipping the Tiranga rally. "Tricolour is our pride and our respect. we will celebrate Independence Day with Har Ghar Tiranga. It is clear that they (the Opposition) don't have respect for the tricolour. If they had respect then they would have participated (in Tiranga yatra). How can they see BJP in the national flag?" Manoj Tiwari told Republic.

#BREAKING | Opposition boycotts Tiranga Rally in Delhi; BJP hits back. Tune in to watch the face off here -https://t.co/G3LA526YqI pic.twitter.com/F0gXzzyLhq — Republic (@republic) August 3, 2022

He slammed Congress members for putting flag images along Nehru on their social media accounts. "On one side they are putting the flag and on another side, they are putting Nehru. Did we ask you to put Modi Ji as your profile photo?" Tiwari asked.

'Tricolour belongs to the country': BJP

Speaking at the Tiranga rally event in Delhi, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Amrit Mahotsav on March 21, 2021. The message of the Tiranga rally is simple, we want people to know about the unsung heroes who gave their lives for this country and get inspired by them. So that people understand their own potential and work for the country keeping ‘how the country should be in the next 25 years."

When asked about the Opposition MPs, she said, "I want MPs across the party lines to participate in this Tiranga Yatra, because the tricolour belongs not to one party, it belongs to the country."

Reiterating what Lekhi said, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju called the Opposition's action of skipping the Tiranga rally "wrong" and said that the national flag does not belong to any party or a person, but belongs to the country. "It is very surprising. The tricolour does not belong to any party or a person. It belongs to the country. Everyone should have come (to Tiranga Yatra). This is wrong. Tricolour should be in the heart as well as it should be hoisted. When asked about the Opposition’s remark that the government is imposing the tricolour, he slammed them and said that the tricolour is not something to be imposed “it something that we are proud of."

It is pertinent to mention that ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations across the country, the Ministry of Culture's 'Tiranga Bike Rally' began from the Red Fort to the Parliament in Delhi on Wednesday morning. The Tiranga rally which was attended by scores of MPs as well as ministers was flagged off by Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu at the Red Fort. Notably, the Opposition decided to boycott the Tiranga Yatra rally.