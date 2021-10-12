Manoj Tiwari Hurt In Protest Over Ban On Chhath Festivities Outside Kejriwal's Residence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari was rushed to the Safdarjung hospital after being hit by a water cannon during a demonstration in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal`s residence. Manoj Tiwari, who hails from Bihar, has been protesting against the Delhi Disaster Management Authority`s (DDMA) order of restricting the celebration of the Chhath Puja. In order to force the administration into taking back the order, Manoj Tiwari held a demonstration. During the demonstration, which saw in participation a large number of people-including many BJP workers, Manoj Tiwari tried breaching the barricade put up by Delhi Police to prevent the protestors from moving towards Arvind Kejriwal's residence. In a bid to stop the BJP MP, the Police used water cannon which hit him.

Manoj Tiwari injured during protest against Chhath Puja ban

'I am fine," Manoj Tiwari said in the video which he tweeted from the Safdarjung hospital. In the video, which shows the BJP MP on a hospital bed, with a bandaged head, and a collared neck, he can be heard saying," I have been hurt, but there's nothing to worry about. I am out of danger. I am being treated at Safdarjung- my CT scan is done- You all keep calm. Our demand for the celebration of Chhath puja will go on."

For the past week, Manoj Tiwari has been holding demonstrations against the ban on the celebration Chhath Puja, which includes holding a 'Rath Yatra'- to garner the support of the Purvanchal community. Before going for the demonstration today, Manoj Tiwari had posted a video of himself in which he had stated that he was going to take part in the protest organized outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence, and had also urged people to come and protest along with him in large numbers.

Ban on Chhath Puja in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order last week prohibited Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, including riverbanks, water bodies, and temples, in view of the COVID-19 situation. The BJP thereafter came forward to object to the decision. On the official Twitter handle, BJP Delhi said, "This year everything is going as usual, even the alcohol shops have been open without any restrictions but Chhath Puja celebration which takes place in November, has been put a ban on 1.5 months prior." The party added, "This is shameful."

Meanwhile, calling it 'dirty politics over a sensitive issue', Kejriwal had said that the decision to not allow celebrations at public places was taken in view of the safety of the people.