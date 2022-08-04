Manoj Tiwari Issued Challan For Not Wearing Helmet During Tiranga Rally; Issues Apology

Shortly after the Ministry of Culture's 'Tiranga Rally' was flagged off from the Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Manoj Tiwari was fined by the Delhi Traffic police for not wearing a helmet during the rally. According to a senior police officer, a challan was issued against the BJP MP for riding the bike without a helmet, riding without a license, and also without a pollution and registration certificate.

In addition to this, a separate challan was also issued against the vehicle owner. While the challan amount is Rs 20,000, the owner of the vehicle has also been prosecuted for a PUC certificate.

Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic 🙏 .. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort.

आप सब से निवेदन है कि बिना हेल्मेट two wheeler नही चलायें #DriveSafe family and friends need you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MrhEbcwsxZ — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) August 3, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Manoj Tiwari confirmed about being fined by the police and also apologised for not wearing a helmet during the rally. Adding that he will pay the challan, he also urged people to not ride two-wheelers without helmets. "Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan to Delhi Traffic Police.. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. I request to not ride two-wheelers without a helmet. #DriveSafe family and friends need you", he tweeted.

Centre's Tiranga Bike Rally

As the central government, as well as the BJP, is celebrating the 75 years of India's Independence with its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Cultural Ministry organised the Tiranga Bike Rally for MPs from all political parties at the Red Fort on Wednesday, August 3.

The rally was flagged off by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal. While several central ministers, as well as MPs, participated in the rally, some of the leaders included Union Ministers like G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Meenakshi Lekhi, and V Muraleedharan.

The rally was a part of the Centre commemorating its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations this year. The government is also promoting its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign asking everyone to hoist/display the national flag in their homes between August 13 and 15.



Image: Twitter/@ManojTiwari