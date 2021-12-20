Manoj Tiwari Jibes Kejriwal For Opening Liquor Shops But Ignoring Yamuna River Projects

Taking a sly dig at the Delhi government, BJP MP from Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is busy opening alcohol shops in the national capital. Tiwari while speaking to the crowd at Sonia Vihar Yamuna Bank, said, "It would have been so good if the Delhi government carried out aarti on the banks of Yamuna, but they don't have time as they are busy opening liquor shops at various places."

The BJP MP also said that the state government had from time to time stopped people from coming to the Yamuna river. Referring to the ban on Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of Yamuna, he said, "The people who are present here today, I would like to thank all of you for making your bit contribution towards saving Yamuna river in Delhi." Tiwari's remarks came in view of the recent decision of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party government on opening 824 new liquor shops in the national capital. Slamming the AAP government on this, the BJP has been alleging Kejriwal of earning more revenue by increasing liquor consumption.

Meanwhile, thanking the people to participate in the Yamuna Aarti on Sunday evening, he urged them on keeping the river clean and further carry out aarti from time to time. Tiwari also said that he will ensure that the Yamuna aarti is done every Sunday on the banks of the river to continue the tradition by coming together.

Saving river Yamuna is very important for Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari also expressed regret over the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna river followed by water quality getting spoiled. "The Centre has allotted an amount of Rs 2,345 crore for cleaning the river, however, Delhi government has not done anything and it is our responsibility to contribute more towards saving the pure form of the river and make efforts towards it", he said

Notably, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday participated in the Yamuna Aarti at the Dhai Pusta in Sonia Vihar. In the presence of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Yogeshwaracharya Maharaj, Tiwari prayed for Delhi and its people.

Prior to the aarti, he also paid tribute to late CDS General Bipin Rawat and others who lost their lives in the Coonoor chopper crash. He was accompanied by several officials and delegates followed by a huge number of local loud at the event.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@ManojTiwari