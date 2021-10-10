Manoj Tiwari seeks support from Purvanchalis against ban on public celebration of Chhath

New Delhi,Oct 9 (PTI) Famous Bhojpuri film star and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari kickstarted his 'Chhath Rath Yatra' to drum up support among Purvanchali community against ban on public celebration of the popular festival.

Seeking the opinion of Purvanchal people on Chhath ban, at Sonia Vihar during his 'Rath Yatra' in his North East Delhi constituency, Tiwari asserted the festival will be celebrated with traditional fervour.

"Chhath Maiya Hum ayenge, Chhath Wahin Manayenge," he gave slogan on the occasion.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) in its recent order prohibited celebration of Chhath at public places including on the Yamuna riverbank, along water bodies and temples.

Chhath hugely popular among Bhojpuri speaking people from Eastern UP , Bihar and Jharkhand, is celebrated with devotees, mainly women offering 'Arghya'(obeisance) to the Sun god standing in knee deep water.

Tiwari has also trained guns on the Kejriwal government, accusing it of opening markets, public transport and even liquor shops in the city but banning the festival.

He said the Chhath ban was an "insult" to Purvanchali pride.

Reacting to Tiwari's Rath Yatra, Kejriwal had said on Friday that the Opposition was doing "dirty politics over a sensitive issue". He said the decision was taken to prohibit Chhath at public places to prevent spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of people.

Tiwari said that it was ironical that the Kejriwal government reopened swimming pools where people enjoyed in water for hours but banned Chhath in which the devotees entered in knee deep water for a few hours only.

"People want Chhath celebration at public places and Kejriwal should respect their religious sentiment by helping to lift the ban," the former Delhi BJP chief said.

The Delhi chief minister should send a proposal in this regard to the DDMA for revising its order on Chhath ban, he said.

Tiwari claimed hundreds of Chhath Puja committees were in touch with him seeking his help for revoking ban on public celebration of the ban.

The Purvanchalis settled in Delhi are considered a prominent vote bank.

"If the Chhath ban order was not withdrawn in 48 hours, around 60 lakh Purvanchalis in Delhi will pledge to uproot the government in Delhi to save their pride," Tiwari asserted. PTI VIT CK

