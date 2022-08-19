As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to tear into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday searched 21 locations including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy, North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also launched a blistering attack on the Delhi government stating that "the way AAP backtracked on the new excise policy makes it clear that there was a big corruption".

"There has been a big loot in the national capital. Every woman in Delhi protested against the excise policy of the government as liquor shops were being opened at every corner of the city. However, the way the Aam Aadmi Party government backtracked on its policy shows a big conspiracy by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia" he told ANI.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Delhi BJP MP also took a jibe at Manish Sisodia's tweets after the CBI raids and questioned why the Minister had to tweet about it.

"Why do you need to tweet about the investigations as the answers are to be given to the CBI instead of playing the Twitter game? This shows that he is trying to hide the conspiracy behind the liquor excise policy", Manoj Tiwari remarked. Furthermore, he reiterated the pattern of the AAP government's activities over the liquor policy and claimed that the government decided to withdraw the new excise policy immediately after an investigation was initiated by the CBI.

Welcoming the CBI move, the BJP leader added that every angle should be investigated properly in this case including the roles of the Delhi chief minister and deputy chief minister.

BJP raises questions on AAP's 'Delhi Model'

On the other hand, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta while speaking to ANI also raised stern questions against the Delhi government. Hitting out at the 'Delhi Model' of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he asked if the government was formed to benefit the liquor mafia in the national capital.

"Will Manoj Sisodia now talk about the Delhi Model and the excise policy which destroyed several youths in the city? The money which could have been used for the development of Delhi and its people was distributed among the liquor mafia and the ministers and leaders of the government", he added

Further alleging that the government used the illegal money from the liquor mafia in the Punjab elections, Gupta claimed that the government was more concerned about the liquor excise policy during the COVID-19 period when health was supposed to be the first concern.

Image: Republic/ANI