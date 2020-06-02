Manoj Tiwari Thanks Party For Support; Congratulates New Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta

Shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as the new Delhi BJP chief, former chief Manoj Tiwari thanked the party for the support he received during his 3 and a half year tenure. In a big development on Tuesday, May 2, BJP president JP Nadda appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta who has served as the Mayor of New Delhi Municipal Council as the new Delhi BJP chief in place of Manoj Tiwari who helmed the affairs of the party's Delhi unit since December 2016.

"I will always be grateful to all the activists, officials, and residents of Delhi for the love and support received during this 3.6-year tenure. Please forgive me for my mistakes. New state president brother Adesh Gupta, my congratulations to you," tweeted Manoj Tiwari.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, BJP could secure victory in only 8 constituencies in contrast to AAP which won 62 seats. Currently, Gupta is a member of the Standing Committee of the NDMC. Meanwhile, former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has been appointed as the Chhattisgarh BJP president.

Meanwhile, crossing a dreaded milestone, the national capital on Monday crossed 20,000 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 990 new cases and 50 new deaths. Delhi currently has 11,565 active cases and 8746 recoveries with 523 deaths. Currently, Delhi is testing at a rate of 10,772 tests per million and has the third-highest number of cases in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

