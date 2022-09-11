BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in relation to the Chhath Puja ban imposed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in 2021. Highlighting Arvind Kejriwal's government's back-to-back scam and political selfishness, the BJP leader requested the Delhi L-G to make sure that the festival is not prohibited this year as Chhath Puja holds massive significance in the lives of Poorvanchal residents staying in Delhi. He also asked him to direct the concerned departments to hold the puja properly in the national capital.

Notably, the Chhath puja will be celebrated on October 30 & 31 and is a popular festival in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Manoj Tiwari writes to Delhi L-G over Chhath Puja

"Through this letter, I would like to draw your attention to the ban imposed by the Delhi Government on Chhath Puja last year, such a disgusting act done by the Delhi Government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as this move humiliated and insulted the belief of 50 lakh Poorvanchal residents living in Delhi. It was done with the intention of hiding the truth of the Yamuna river which was dirty due to the inefficiency of the Delhi government. Also, Mahaparv Chhath is a symbol of cleanliness, and the devotees those who takes part in the festival themselves clean the Ghats before beginning the Puja", the letter said. "This time again, the way AAP is misleading the public by serving new lies every day to cover up their political selfishness and their scams, it has to be made sure that Arvind Kejriwal does not target the festival once again in a bid to hide the truth of Delhi Yamuna", the letter stated.

"Therefore, please provide momentum to the schemes being run for cleaning the Yamuna and intervene in the matter. Also, give proper orders to the concerned department as well as officers who will be responsible for the arrangement of Chhath Puja on the banks of Yamuna," said Manoj Tiwari in his letter to Delhi L-G.

