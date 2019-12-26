Manoj Tiwari Writes To PM: 'Celebrate Children's Day On Dec 26, Not On Nehru's Birthday'

Ahead of assembly elections of Delhi, BJP's state unit has demanded that Children's Day should be celebrated to honour the valour of Guru Gobind Singh's sons and not because of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Penning a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi's BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has said that the martyrdom of the sons of tenth Sikh Guru should be honoured. Explaining his stance, he has said that if Children's day will be celebrated to honour the valour and sacrifice of the children, it would set a precedent for children across the nation.

Manoj Tiwari's letter to PM

In the letter dated 26 December 2019, Tiwari said that it is Nehru's birthday that is being celebrated as Children's day since 1956. But, he opined, that December 26 should be celebrated as Children's Day to honour the bravery of Guru Gobind Singh's sons. "There are many children in India who have made great sacrifices but among them the sacrifice made by Sahibzade Jorawar Singh and Sahibzade Fateh Singh (sons of Guru Gobind Singh) is supreme. On this day in 1705, they sacrificed their life in Punjab's Sirhind to protect dharma," he wrote. He added that he is of the opinion that their courage and bravery must be celebrated as the reason behind Children's Day. He also added that this will instil courage within the children of the nation and they will feel be proud.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The assembly elections in Delhi is scheduled next year. In what is the major highlight of the Delhi elections is Prashant Kishor's team working with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC is strategizing his re-election for the next term with a target of "Abki baar 67 paar" (This time we will cross 67), BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998, has strongly hinted towards Manoj Tiwari being its CM candidate.

Kejriwal's AAP had bagged 67 out of the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly in the last elections. In the past six months, he has rolled out many schemes and has claimed that his party is the only party to fulfil all manifesto promises. BJP has dismissed his claims and called his schemes a freebie before elections.

