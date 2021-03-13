Manoj Tiwari's Bengal Rally Cancelled After Helipad Owner Denies Landing Permission

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's rally in the poll-bound state of West Bengal was cancelled after his helicopter was denied permission to land in Purulia. According to sources, the helipad owner, where the BJP MP's chopper was supposed to land, cancelled the NOC(No Objection Certificate) just a few minutes before the rally.

Bengal Polls: Manoj Tiwari rally cancelled

Sources further revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be taking this issue to the Election Commission to ensure that no upcoming rallies of senior party leaders are cancelled in future. As per Manoj Tiwari's itinerary for the day, the BJP leader was supposed to land in Purulia, West Bengal at around 11:30 am. Later during the day, he had planned to hold a massive roadshow and address a public meeting as well.

PM Modi to hold more rallies in Bengal's Purulia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a series of mega rallies in the poll-bound state of West Bengal on March 18, 20, and 21 in Purulia and Contai districts. In the first phase, nine assembly seats in Purulia and two seats in Contai will go to the polls on March 27. PM Modi is expected to address over 20 rallies in the state during the election campaign.

Earlier on March 7, PM Modi addressed a 10,000-strong crowd at Kolkata's Brigade parade rally. From pushing 'Ashol Poriborton' (real development) to countering TMC's 'Khela Hobe' (Game is on), PM Modi touched on various issues like Bengal's contribution to the freedom struggle, TMC government's injustice, nepotism, Tolabaji, cut money, countering 'outsider' jibe, BJP's vision for Bengal, Mamata's scooter ride & her anger at the PM.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.