Manoj Tiwari's Roadshow In West Bengal Blocked By Police; BJP Leader Posts Message For CM

The political battlefield has been heating up in West Bengal ahead of the first phase of the Assembly polls. Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to Union Ministers, many star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party have been taking on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ruling Trinamool Congress. Recently, another leader, Manoj Tiwari hit out at the CM after his roadshow was blocked by the police.

Manoj Tiwari’s roadshow blocked by police

Manoj Tiwari’s appearance at a roadshow in Raghunathpur brought out scores of locals to catch a glimpse of the actor-politician. Within moments, one could see police officials coming up to the Delhi Member of Parliament's vehicle, and attempting to talk to him to stall the roadshow. Tiwari was seen trying in a minute-long conversation with the policeman amid the cheering crowds in the video posted on Twitter.

Reacting to the gesture, Tiwari wrote, “This is the right way to do it, Didi. BJP’s win is certain.’

He, later, went on to campaign at the Garbeta region and posted a video of the gathering of 'lakhs of people.'

A few days ago, another actor-politician of the party Ravi Kishan had alleged that despite permission, his helicopter was not allowed to land in Bengal.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the others who addressed rallies in West Bengal on Thursday while taking digs at Mamata and TMC.

The first phase of the Bengal elections kicks off on Saturday, March 27. The state will go back to polls in an eight-phase polling process. The results are slated to be announced on May 2.