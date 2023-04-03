Mansukh Mandaviya Busts Mallikarjun Kharge's Claim Over Reported Price Rise In Medicines

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, April 3, responded to the tweet by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge after he attacked PM Modi's government over a reported hike in prices of some essential medicines. Mandaviya said that every year, the pharma company increases or decreases the prices of medicines according to the WPI (Wholesale Price Index).

On Sunday, Kharge tweeted over the hike in prices and wrote that PM has taken "supari (contract)" to "pickpockets" of the people.

"Mr. Modi, You have taken 'supari' to pick pockets of the people."

His statement came after reports stating that 384 essential drugs and more than 1,000 formulations have witnessed a hike of over 11% effective April 1.

Mandaviya responds to Kharge on reported price rise in medicines

Health Minister Mandaviya responded to Kharge on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Regarding the cost of medicines, I would like to humbly tell some facts about the information you have given through tweet."

The Health Minister further wrote, "According to the provision of DPCO (Drug Price Control Orders), 2013 made under the UPA government, every year the pharma company increases or decreases the prices of medicines according to the WPI.

दवाओं के महंगा होने को लेकर, आपने ट्वीट के माध्यम से जो जानकारी दी है, उस बारें में विनम्रतापूर्वक कुछ तथ्य बताना चाहूँगा।



UPA सरकार में बनाये गए DPCO, 2013 के प्रावधान अनुसार, हर साल WPI के हिसाब से फ़ार्मा कंपनी दवाई के दाम बढ़ाती है या घटाती है।



Mandaviya in a series of Hindi tweets continued explaining about the reported rise in the cost of medicines and busted the claim of Kharge. He said that in November 2022, prices and a list of essential medicines were revised by the government.

He wrote, "Under DPCO, 2013, the work of revising the applicable ceiling price of such notified medicines has been initiated by NPPA. So far, new ceiling prices of 651 out of 870 essential medicines have been notified."

Approved price ceiling would allow consumers to save Rs 3,500 crore annually

Highlighting the revision in the price of medicines, he stated that due to the approved price ceiling, there has been an average 16.62 percent decrease in the price of medicines which would allow consumers to save an estimated Rs 3,500 crore annually.

"The company can increase the prices of medicines with effect from April 1, 2023, to the extent of 12.12 percent of the valid price ceiling of 651 essential medicines linked to WPI," he added.

Health Minister lauds efforts by PM Modi

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Janaushadhi Abhiyan, that is run under the supervision of the Prime Minister, has a huge intervention on the supply side, which has created supreme competition in the market.

The Union Minister added, "Due to which, the pharma companies do not increase the full price despite the limit within which the price increase is allowed under the annual WPI.'' The Minister also mentioned National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), India, and said, "I would also like to bring this information to your attention."

