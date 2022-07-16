Congress on Saturday strongly refuted the claims made by Gujarat Police against the late Ahmed Patel's involvement to topple the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat government after the 2022 Godhra riots. While opposing activist Teesta Setalvad's bail in the sessions court on Friday, SIT levelled grave allegations against her of being a part of a "larger conspiracy" carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to topple the BJP government in Gujarat after the Godhra riots.

It is pertinent to note that Ahmed Patel died in 2020 after being infected with COVID-19.

Congress refutes Gujarat SIT's claims on Late Ahmed Patel's Involvement

AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh shared the official statement stating, "The Indian National Congress categorically refutes the mischievous charges manufactured against the late Sri Ahmed Patel. This is part of the Prime Minister's systematic strategy to absolve himself of any responsibility for the communal carnage unleashed when he was chief minister of Gujarat in 2022".

Hitting out at Prime Minister Modi, Jairam Ramesh said that his political vendetta machine does not even spare the deceased person (Ahmed Patel) since he is obviously unable and unavailable to refute such brazen lies. He accused SIT of dancing to the tunes of the Centre and called it a 'puppet investigative agencies'

"The Prime Minister's political vendetta machine clearly does not even spare the departed who were his political adversaries. This SIT is dancing to the tune of its political master and will sit wherever it is told to. We know how an earlier SIT chief was rewarded with a diplomatic assignment after he had given a 'clean chit' to the CM", the letter stated. "Giving judgement through the press, in an ongoing judicial process through puppet investigative agencies who trumpet wild allegations as supposed findings, has been the hallmark of the Modi-Shah duo's tactics for years. This is nothing but another example of the same, with the added object of vilifying a deceased person since he is obviously unable and unavailable to refute such brazen lies.

'Teesta Setalvad demanded Rajya Sabha seat': Gujarat SIT

Setalvad was arrested on June 25 by the anti-terrorism squad of the Gujarat Police, along with former IPS officers R B Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt, for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in Gujarat riots cases.

The SIT alleged that Setalvad used to meet the leaders of a “prominent national party in power at that time in Delhi to implicate names of senior leaders of the BJP government in riot cases”.

It cited another witness who claimed that Setalvad in 2006 had asked a Congress leader why the party was giving “chance to only Shabana and Javed” and not making her a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Last month, a day after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given to then chief minister Narendra Modi and others in the Gujarat riots case, the state police arrested Setalvad. She, along with Sreekumar and Bhatt, was booked under IPC sections 468 (forgery) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence) among other offences.

