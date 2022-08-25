Many AAP MLAs 'unreachable' Ahead Of Legislative Party Meet Amid Poaching Fear: Sources

In a massive development, sources told Republic TV that at least 6 MLAs of AAP are unreachable ahead of the Legislative Party meeting on Thursday. This comes a day after the party's Political Affairs Committee accused BJP of trying to topple the democratically elected government of Delhi. Strongly condemning this, the party urged PM Modi to focus on solving the problems of the people rather than unleashing CBI and ED after its leaders. Speaking to the media after the PAC meeting on Wednesday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh exuded confidence that no AAP MLA will jump ship to BJP.

Dismissing the poaching allegations, SAD-turned-BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked, "This is a new drama by Arvind Kejriwal. No MLA wants to join BJP nor will we poach any MLA. Even if they fall at our feet, we won't welcome them into our party. They have been caught in the liquor scam. People who received and gave bribes of crores of rupees have been exposed.". At present, AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly while the remaining legislators belong to BJP.

AAP levels 'poaching' charge at BJP

Under the scanner in the Delhi liquor scam, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on August 22 that he had received an offer from BJP to split AAP and join the party. Taking to Twitter, he mentioned that the saffron party had promised that the CBI and ED cases against him will be closed if he accepts this offer. However, the senior AAP leader stressed, "My reply to BJP - I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do".

A day earlier, Sanjay Singh reiterated the poaching charge by addressing a press conference in the national capital flanked by AAP MLAs Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep Kumar who were allegedly offered Rs.20 crore by BJP to switch sides. He claimed, "They (BJP) want to break our MLAs by showing the threat of agencies. They are threatening us with fake cases. Four of our MLAs were offered Rs 20 crores. They were told, if they don't side with BJP, fake cases would be filed against them by CBI and ED". However, he asserted that BJP's 'Operation Lotus' won't work in Delhi, unlike Maharashtra.