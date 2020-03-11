Bihar Minister Claims 'Many Bihar Congress MLAs Want To Join Hands With Nitish Kumar'

Even as the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh continues, now Bihar Building Construction Minister and senior JDU leader Ashok Chowdhary claimed that many Bihar Congress MLAs are in touch with him to join JDU, ahead of the 2020 Assembly polls.

Ashok Chowdhary, who is also a former Bihar Congress President lashed out at the Congress saying that he quit the party two years ago because of its directionless leadership.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Ashok Chowdhary said that "Majority of the Congress MLAs wants to join JDU. The number is in double-digit. It's much more than a dozen MLAs. Congress has been piggy banking on Lalu Yadav for a long time. MLAs understand that if they are with RJD than they will face defeat in assembly polls."

"There are Congress MLAs from urban areas who know that they will not be able to win elections, that is why they want to join JDU. There is a leadership crisis in the Congress," he added.

Ashok Chowdhary also said that Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and even Priyanka Gandhi are unable to enthuse confidence among party workers.

"The situation that has emerged in the politics of Bihar, Nitish Kumar is the first choice. MLAs will shift, when the time comes. They are in touch."

Congress Party claims all party MLAs are intact

Bihar congress President Madan Mohan Jha said that "any sort of disenchantment is baseless. Party is united. By speaking like this JDU is trying to poach our MLAs ".

Two years back, when Ashok Chowdhary was the Bihar congress President 15 Congress MLAs out of 27 had signed to defect into the JDU.

Chowdhary fell sort of 3 MLAs, to engineer a legal defection into JDU. Chowdhary was a member of the Bihar legislative council, representing the Congress party, and he merged 4 MLAs into the JDU and later Nitish Kumar made him a minister.

