Many Congress Leaders Have RSS Mindset: Rashid Alvi After Kiran Reddy Joins BJP

Kiran Kumar Reddy and AK Antony's son Anil Antony quitting Congress and joining the BJP has prompted at least one leader of the party to call for introspection. Rashid Alvi, a Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, said, "Congress will have to introspect why our leaders from various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Kerala, leaving the party. We cannot just say, you can leave if you want, or stay if you want in the party."

Rashid Alvi's comment came after the Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday. Reddy joined the party only a day after Anil Antony, AK Antony's son, joined the BJP.

A lot of Congress members have RSS ideology: Alvi

"The bigger question is why in just one day, people are going to a party that has a totally different ideology. That is why I am saying there are a lot of people in Congress having the mindset of RSS. This is Congress High Command's duty to get such people out of the party before from they weaken the party and join BJP. This is continuously happening," Alvi said.

Alvi also questioned how can people change their ideology in just one day.

He said, "In just one day, how can you change your ideology? That too leaving Congress's ideology and joining BJP's, one is East and the second is West, one is North and the other is South. It means we have a bunch of such people and this is the high command's duty to remove them."

Two big Congress leaders join BJP

These statements by the Congress leader comes after Andhra Pradesh's former Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, April 7.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh before the formation of Telangana in 2014, resigned from the Congress party earlier in March after reportedly getting sidelined by the grand old party.

On April 6, Anil Antony joined the BJP, after quitting the grand old party in January this year. Son of former minister and Congress leader AK Antony, Anil had resigned from Congress after allegedly receiving threats over his objection to the controversial documentary released by BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.