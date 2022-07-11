'Many Eknath Shindes In TRS; KCR's Days Are Numbered': BJP Warns Repeat Of Maharashtra

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's political days are numbered, warned state BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday, stating that 'there are many Eknath Shindes in the TRS'.

The statement came after CM KCR ridiculed the BJP national executive meeting held in Hyderabad recently as mere cacophony, and said the Prime Minister couldn't even list his government’s achievements or the party’s plans for the country’s future.

Hitting back at the TRS chief, Sanjay said, "How does Rao know what happens in the BJP National Executive Committee meeting? You are a state Chief Minister, who is telling you that the BJP doesn't have any strategy. Without a strategy, how could BJP rule 18 states? The language used by the CM is very shameful."

Sanjay demanded an unconditional apology from KCR for insulting goddess Jogulamba and hurting the Hindu sentiments.

" You said 'Hindu gallu Bondu gallu' in Karimnagar and the people buried your (party) there. You are commenting on Jogulamba Mata who is Shakti Peeth. Your days are numbered KCR. Only an embattled person talks like this. You will be politically buried for speaking against Jogulamba Mata. You should apologize to the Hindus."

The BJP State chief said that there is a huge difference between PM Narendra Modi and CM KCR. "Are you Desh ka Neta for comparing yourself with PM Modi? He works 18 hours a day and you (KCR) don't even come out of your farmhouse. Everyone is laughing at your 'Desh ka Neta' claim."

Referring to KCR's statements on Maharasthra CM Eknath Shinde, Bandi said, "You are speaking about Eknath Shinde, first, take a look at your own party. There are many Eknath Shinde's in TRS. That might also be the reason behind KCR mentioning Shinde several times. He fears that leaders like Shinde are growing in his own party."

While the Karnataka CM goes to meet people during floods, KCR does not move out of his farmhouse, said Sanjay.

"Telangana's Inflation rate is 9.45 percent. You should answer this. Instead, you praise China and Pakistan and question the surgical strike. Why are you not implementing Ayushman Bharath, Fasal Bheema, and other schemes here? You (KCR) didn't even come out once to speak to people during the pandemic. You should compare petrol and diesel prices with the other states, you have increased electricity prices by 100 percent. You are not giving salaries to people from several departments. You are praising the emergency period, you should have thought how the people who fought against it were put behind the bars. Anyone can become Eknath Shinde in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. It may be your son KTR, daughter (K Kavitha), or nephew (Harish Rao)," said Sanjay.

(With inputs from agency)