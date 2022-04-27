Many Leaders From Other Parties To Join BJP Ahead Of 2023 Elections: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka BJP leader and Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday said many leaders from other parties will be joining the saffron party ahead of assembly elections next year, in the wake of its victory in four states and the stand taken by the Congress on the hijab issue.

He said the BJP will win Karnataka assembly polls, like it did in Uttar Pradesh last month.

"Not one or two, many people (leaders) will come (to BJP), arrangements are on for the induction of many people, after BJP's victory in four states and the stand taken by the Congress on hijab and other issues," Ashoka told reporters here.

Pointing out that the Congress did not take up the hijab issue in the assembly session that went on for a month, but went on an overdrive over the issue outside the House, he said, "they were violent outside but silent in the assembly."

Both state Congress President D K Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah took a divergent stand on the issue, Ashoka said and claimed that the former CM wanted to speak on the hijab controversy but Shivakumar did not want the party to voice out on the issue.

"People are aware as to whom the Congress wants to appease," he added.

Expressing confidence about the BJP winning the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka, the minister said the party leadership has prepared and given to the state unit a "blueprint" in this regard.

"As part of it, party leaders have travelled across the state in three teams and in the next step, rallies will be held across the state," he said, adding that the BJP will be going into the elections fully prepared to win.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the state earlier this month, had set a target of 150 seats (in the 225 member assembly) to Karnataka BJP leaders for next year's assembly elections in the state, where the ruling party is eyeing a successive term.

Shah had attended the state BJP core committee meeting during the visit, which also discussed induction of leaders from other political parties ahead of elections, and strengthening the organisation.

"People from other parties are eager to join the BJP, the state president will form a team to look into this, and will take a decision," a senior BJP leader had then said.