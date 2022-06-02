Many Problems Will Ease If He Drops His Ego: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Lambasts PM Modi

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Raut on Wednesday launched a fresh salvo against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that several problems can be solved if PM Modi drops his ego.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan in Pune on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut said, "Only one message of Gautam Buddha should be kept in mind and that is to leave the ego."

Adding further the Shiv Sena leader said, "The people who dropped their ego have become victorious (in life). But some people nurture ego. If the ego is set aside, then many issues plaguing society, the state and the country will be solved. Someone should convey this to Narendra Modi."

Speaking about the upcoming elections to the various municipal corporations in Maharashtra, Raut referred to the Hanuman Chalisa which had created a huge controversy in state politics. "Hanuman Chalisa should be recited but people's problems are also important. Shiv Sena's corporators work hard to solve many basic issues concerning people but we didn't announce this on loudspeakers. But this time we will also put up loudspeakers to tell people about what Shiv Sena has done," Sanjay Raut said.

This comes following raids by the Enforcement Directorate on state minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab. Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of misusing the central agencies and said that the ED raids were nothing more than a political vendetta.

ED raids on Anil Parab

In trouble for Shiv Sena, the ED raided at least 7 premises linked to Anil Parab including his official residence in Mumbai and the Sai Resort in Dapoli. This was in connection with a fresh case filed against the Maharashtra Minister and others under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. As per sources, the central agency suspects irregularities in a land deal between Parab and a cable operator. This reportedly came to light after the Income Tax carried out a search operation on the aforesaid cable operator, a transport department employee and the businesses related to him on March 8.

This probe uncovered that Parab purchased a parcel of land in Dapoli in 2017 for Rs.1 crore and sold it to the cable operators for Rs.1.10 crore in 2020, sources revealed. During this period, the construction of a resort commenced on this land but the authorities were allegedly not informed about this. Moreover, sources hinted that the cost of construction- more than Rs.6 crore spent in cash wasn't accounted for either by the Shiv Sena MLA or the cable operator in their account books. Briefing the media after the ED completed his questioning, Parab distanced himself from the resort.