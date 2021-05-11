Maratha Quota Row: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Meet PM Modi 'soon' As Protest Threat Looms

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of Maratha Reservation. Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to PM Modi requesting him to take steps to declare the Maratha community in the state as Socially and Educationally Backward (SEBC) to enable them to claim the reservation in education and public employment at least to 12% & 13 % respectively.

This comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict denying reservation to the Maratha community and protests breaking out over the same by Maratha groups, with the threat of more amid the pandemic. The Apex Court on May 5 struck down the Maratha quota in educational institutions and public employment. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer, L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat unanimously ruled that neither the Gaikwad Commission nor the High Court made out any grounds for exceeding the ceiling of 50% reservation to include Marathas.

The Supreme Court struck down the Maharashtra SEBC Act, 2018 to the extent that Marathas cannot be held as "Socially and Educationally Backward Class", thus leaving them out of the reservation bracket.

Criticisms on SC verdict sticking down Maratha Reservation

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's verdict while pointing out that the Maharashtra government did not pay enough attention to the case. He asked the state government to form a panel of senior counsels and also called for an all-party meeting to discuss the way forward. Shivaji Maharaj's descendant and BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati urged the Maharashtra government and the Centre to ensure that Maratha reservation is granted despite the SC order. Sambhaji Chhatrapati said that political parties should keep aside their differences and formulate a joint strategy. Maratha quota activists on Sunday staged a protest at Diva in Thane district of Maharashtra against the Supreme Court's decision. At least a dozen office-bearers and activists of the Bharatiya Maratha Sangh (BMS) tonsured their heads and displayed banners opposing the SC verdict at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

What was SEBC Act?

In the SEBC Act which came into force on November 30, 2018, the Maratha community was declared as a "Socially and Educational Backward Class" and accorded 16% reservation, propelling the total reservation in Maharashtra to 68%.

While upholding the validity of this law, the Bombay High Court reduced the quantum of Maratha reservation to 12% in educational institutions and 13% in public employment. However, in its order delivered on September 9, 2020, a three-judge bench of SC prima facie held that the Maharashtra government has not shown any "extraordinary situation" for providing reservation to the Marathas.