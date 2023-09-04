Maratha Quota Row: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhaji Nagar Amid Call For Bandh

Situation remains tense in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar as a call has been given for a complete bandh in the region on September 4 (Monday). To contain the law and order situation in the light of agitation, heavy police force have been deployed across the district. Two companies of State Research Police Force (SRPF) and over 2500 police personnel have been deployed across Sambhaji Nagar. A group of 500 dedicated Home Guards have also been deployed on the streets of Sambhaji Nagar and police officials who were on leave have been summoned to work.

The Maratha community has been agitating in Jalna, since Tuesday, over demand of reservation. However, the protest grew violent on Friday and clashes between police and protestors were reported. Following this, in a meeting that took place on Saturday, the Sakal Maratha Samaj and the Maratha Kranti Morcha, decided to call a bandh in the adjoining district of Sambhaji Nagar.

The Supreme Court had in May 2021 squashed the 16 per cent reservation quota to Marathas granted by Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government.

On Monday, a Cabinet sub-committee is expected to meet in Mumbai, attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Mercury rises over Maratha reservation

The Opposition has come down heavily on the Shidne-Fadnavis government in the state underlining the incident of lathicharge on protestors by police force. Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar has alleged that the lathicharge carried out by the police forces on protesters sitting on hunger strike was sponsored by the state government. He asked the government to grant reservation to the Maratha community in the upcoming session.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) attacked deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis as he has the Home portfolio over the lathicharge on the protesters.

Jarange Patil expresses hope

Jarange Patil, the one leading the agitation from Tuesday, has said that he has been invited by the Maharashtra government to Mumbai for discussion over the issue. He said that as the agitators have spoken to minister Giris Mahajan, he feels no need to go to Mumbai. “The government had called us to Mumbai for talks but we do not feel that there is any need to come to Mumbai now because a government delegation led by Minister Girish Mahajan met us and discussed with us. Whatever we had to say, we have told them,” said Patil to news agency ANI.

Patil has categorically put forth the demand that reservation needs to be announced within a span of two days. He asserted that the government will also have to implement the same with immediate effect. About the cabinet sub-committee, Patil said, “. We have received information that Ministers of the Maharashtra govt and top officials are going to hold a meeting on this issue throughout the day today. We hope that today some solution will be found on this entire issue.”