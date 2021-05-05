Maratha Quota Verdict: Fadnavis Faults MVA Govt For Not Paying Requisite Attention To Case

On Wednesday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's verdict striking down the reservation for Marathas. Mentioning that the Bombay High Court upheld the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, he recalled that the apex court had refused to stay the law initially. However, he pointed out that the situation changed after the Uddhav Thackeray-led government assumed power in November 2019.

According to him, the state government had failed to pay enough attention to the case. On this occasion, he said, "It is our demand that the government should prepare a panel of senior counsels and formulate a report on the way forward. And an all-party meeting should be convened".

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "This is a very disappointing development. When we gave the reservation, the case went to the High Court and the HC held this reservation to be constitutional. Thereafter, it went to the Supreme Court when I was the Chief Minister. The then CJ refused to stay the law."

"Normally, an ordinance is stayed. The law is not stayed. But this law was stayed and it was struck down today. The state government did not pay requisite attention to this case. We did not see cooperation between the state government and lawyers. On many occasions, the state government's senior counsels had to inform the Supreme Court that they hadn't got any instructions," he added.

Maratha quota quashed

Earlier in the day, a 5-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer, L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat unanimously ruled that neither the Gaikwad Commission nor the High Court made out any grounds for exceeding the ceiling of 50% reservation for Marathas. Moreover, the apex court observed that there was no question of revisiting the verdict in the 1992 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case which had capped the total reservation at 50%. Thus, it struck down the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 to the extent that Marathas cannot be held as "Socially and Educationally Backward Class" and they are not entitled to reservation. However, the SC clarified that this verdict shall not affect the admissions done under the postgraduate courses till September 9, 2020.