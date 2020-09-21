Maratha Reservation: Maharashtra Govt Files Petition In SC Seeking Vacation Of Stay Order

The Maharashtra government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking a vacation of its stay order on the Maratha reservation. This comes after the apex court had passed an interim order staying the use of the Maratha quota and referred the matter to a larger bench. However, following its order, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had assured that his administration would not backtrack from ensuring justice for the Maratha community.

The Chief Minister had maintained that this was everyone's fight and asserted that all stakeholders will be taken into confidence on the Maharashtra government's future course of action. He reiterated his government's commitment to resolving this issue.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Ashok Chavan met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader has stated that a petition has to be filed in the Supreme Court challenging the interim order passed by the top court on Maratha Reservation. Chavan added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the matter with senior leaders of the government.

READ | Mumbai's Dabbawalas & Kranti Morcha Protest In Thane Demanding Maratha Reservation

SC stays Maratha reservation

Earlier on September 9, the apex court passed an interim order staying the use of the Maratha quota for reservations in government jobs and college admissions in 2020-21. While passing the interim order, the top court also said that a larger bench will determine the validity of the Maratha quota. The Supreme Court maintained that Maharashtra has not shown any extraordinary situation for providing reservations to Marathas, adding that the community comprises of 30% of the population and cannot be compared to marginalized sections of the society.

READ | Maratha Reservation: CM Uddhav Assures Justice, Warns Opposition On Provocation Attempt

Protests continue across Maharashtra

Opposing the Supreme Court's decision, the Marathas have been protesting across Maharashtra demanding reservation. On Sunday, the Maratha Kranti Morcha performed a sit-in protest in Thane. The Mumbai Dabbawalas Association too staged a reservation demanding the Uddhav Thackeray government to take steps to let the Marathas avail the reservation.

On Friday, members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha in Solapur's Shivaji Chowk area staged protests against the state and Union governments, conducting a mock funeral of the state and Central governments and demanded that the two work together to ensure the community gets justice. In Kolhapur, members of Maratha outfits tried to stop vehicles on the highway and warned they would disrupt milk supply to Mumbai as part of their agitation.

READ | Maratha Reservation: Fadnavis Blames Thackeray Govt's 'carelessness' For SC's Quota Stay

READ | Maratha Reservation: CM Uddhav Assures Justice, Warns Opposition On Provocation Attempt