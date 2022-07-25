Margaret Alva Complains To BSNL On Calls Being Diverted After Talk With 'friends In BJP'

Ahead of the Vice Presidential elections, joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva complained to telecommunications company MTNL & BSNL on Monday. In the statement posted on Twitter, the Congress leader claimed that all calls to her mobile were being diverted after she spoke to 'some friends' in the Bharatiya Janata Party. She said she was unable to make or receive calls.

"If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight," Alva wrote on the microblogging site. The former Goa Governor also embedded a screenshot of the 'Important Notice' by MTNL. Through the said notice, the wholly owned subsidiary of BSNL had informed the Vice Presidential candidate that her 'sim KYC was suspended', and her SIM card will be blocked in the next 24 hours. She was also asked to call the service provider immediately to avert the suspension of her account.

Dear BSNL/ MTNL,



After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted & I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight.



❤️



Margaret



Ps. You need my KYC now? pic.twitter.com/Ps9VxlGNnh — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 25, 2022

Vice Presidential elections

While the joint Opposition has named Alva, the ruling NDA has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections. For the election scheduled for August 6, the Electoral College consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha, adding up to 788 members. It is likely to be only symbolic, given the NDA’s clear majority in Parliament.

Despite the expectation that Dhankhar will succeed M Venkaiah Naidu as the Vice President, Alva has made it clear that elections 'don't frighten her'. "Winning and losing are part of life. Will fight for what's important for the country and that is to uphold the pillars of democracy, to strengthen our institutions and to make India Saare Jahan se Accha", she said.