Margaret Alva, the former governor of Rajasthan, is the opposition's joint candidate for the August 6 vice presidential election. Her name was finalised after a meeting at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar which was attended by all major opposition parties including the Congress, the TMC, Left Front constituents, RJD, SP, and others.

"We have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as our joint candidate for the post of Vice President. Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on Tuesday," Pawar announced after the two-hour meeting.

He said a total of 17 parties have unanimously decided to field her and with the support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), she will be the joint candidate of a total of 19 parties.

Who is Margaret Alva?

Margaret Alva served as governor of Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. She has previously served as the Union Minister of State (MoS) in the ministries for Parliamentary Affairs and for Youth and Sports and Women and Child Development. Before being appointed governor, Alva was a senior figure in the Indian National Congress Party.

She served in Rajya Sabha- the upper House of Parliament- for four terms (1974, 1980, 1986 and 1992). In 1999, she was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha from the Uttara Kannada constituency. She has also held several key positions in the Congress party. Her mother-in-law, Violet Alva, was Rajya Sabha's speaker in the 1960s.

Unlike the presidential election when the opposition camp had announced their nominee Yashwant Sinha ahead of NDA's Droupadi Murmu, leading to several non-BJP parties including even Congress allies Shiv Sena and the JMM veering towards Murmu, this time the like-minded parties waited or the announcement of the NDA VP candidate.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been fielded as the NDA's vice presidential candidate. The announcement was made on Sunday evening.

Dhankar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan, could influence the electoral calculations in Rajasthan and Haryana which go to elections in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The last date for filing nominations for the VP election is July 19.