Margaret Alva Urges All MPs To Vote 'without Fear' In Upcoming Vice Presidential Polls

Ahead of the vice presidential election, the joint Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva on Thursday, in a video message, urged the members of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to vote for a candidate of their choice "without fear" as the party whip is not applicable in V-P election and is held by secret ballot. Alva said that the MPs are expected to vote without fear or political pressure.

Posting a video featuring herself on Twitter, she wrote, "My video message, to Members of Parliament, across party lines. The VP election on August 6th is not subject to party whip and is by secret ballot. MPs are expected to vote without fear or political pressure for the candidate they believe is best suited for this critical office."

My video message, to Members of Parliament, across party lines. The VP election on August 6th is not subject to party whip & is by secret ballot. MPs are expected to vote without fear, or political pressure, for the candidate they believe is best suited for this critical office. pic.twitter.com/swcBmpTsrA — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) August 4, 2022

Pitching herself as the right candidate for the country's second highest office, the former Union minister and Congress leader urged the members of Parliament to use their secret ballot to choose 'the best candidate' without getting influenced or pressured.

Notably, the Opposition has fielded Congress' Margaret Alva as its Vice-presidential candidate against National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar for the upcoming polls, scheduled for July 6.

JMM and AAP extend support to Margaret Alva

The Shibu Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday extended their support to Opposition candidate Margaret Alva for the vice presidential election. While JMM also asked its MPs to vote in favour of the Congress leader and former Union minister Margaret Alva, AAP's MP Sanjay Singh announced that the party had decided to put its weight behind the senior Congress leader for the post.

Notably, unlike presidential polls, in the vice presidential election, only Members of Parliament (MP) are eligible to vote. However, in both cases, political parties cannot issue a ‘whip’, which means that an individual elector can even vote against his/her party's choice of candidate.