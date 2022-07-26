'Margaret Alva’s V-P Campaign Is As Good As Dead': BJP's Malviya On Snooping Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya has taken a dig at the Opposition's joint candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections, Margaret Alva, by saying that she has no chance of winning and that she should play smart and withdraw from the polls.

Malviya, who is the National Convener of the IT cell of the BJP, took to Twitter on Tuesday, July 26, and said, "One mistake and it all comes crashing down. Mrs Alva’s campaign is as good as dead. Do we want such a gullible candidate running for Vice President’s office? She is making it worse for her by digging in deeper to defend. Sometimes, to cut loss and exit, is a smart thing to do."

The tweet from Amit Malviya came as a direct reply to an earlier tweet made by Margaret Alva. The former Goa Governor had attacked the BJP by saying that democracy in the 'new' India was in danger, alleging that all party leaders were forced to change phone numbers and carry multiple phones due to the fear of the 'Big Brother' always keeping an eye on them.

The fear that ‘Big Brother’ is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy. — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 26, 2022

Can't just say we don't have numbers so we won't fight election: Margaret Alva

Senior Congress leader Margaret Alva may be fighting a lost battle with numbers firmly stacked against her and due to the growing disunity among non-BJP parties, but she has said she is hardly perturbed and feels the numbers can always swing.

"We can't just sit back and say we don't have the numbers, so we won't fight an election," she added. With less than a fortnight to go for the August 6 vice presidential election, the former governor told PTI in an interview West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has "enough time" to rethink her party Trinamool Congress' decision to abstain from the poll.

Vice-Presidential election on August 6

The election will be conducted on August 6 to fill the vacancy as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's term comes to an end on August 10. While speculation was rife that Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, whose Rajya Sabha term ended earlier this month, would be nominated as the NDA's candidate for the Vice President election, the ruling coalition reposed faith in the former Union Minister and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

On the other hand, Opposition parties, barring TMC, announced Margaret Alva as its candidate. The Vice-President will be elected by MPs of both Houses of Parliament.