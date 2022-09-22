Marginalised in Shiv Sena, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray challenged BJP and the Eknath Shinde camp to hold BMC elections within a month's time. While the BMC polls were scheduled earlier this year, they were delayed owing to the Supreme Court's stay on the reservation of seats in local body polls for OBCs. As the term of the elected corporators ended, Iqbal Chahal has been running the affairs of the Mumbai civic body as the Administrator. Addressing a rally of party functionaries at the NESCO exhibition ground in Goregaon on Wednesday, he also flayed the alleged 'divide and rule' ploy.

Uddhav Thackeray stressed, "People will know the Hindutva of Shiv Sena and that's why non-Marathi-speaking people- Gujarati and North Indians are also with us. But your policy of divide and rule won't pay dividends. It is not possible to divide Marathi people and Hindus. There won't be any discrimination between Hindus and Muslims. That's why, I am challenging Amit Shah. Tell your acolytes sitting here that if they have the courage, conduct the BMC polls within a month. If you have more courage, conduct the Assembly polls at the same time."

"We know how to fight. If you have the courage to come forward. There are reports that some Shiv Sena corporators will leave. Go out right now, open the door and go. I did the same thing with the MLAs. When these traitors were running away to Surat, 30-40 MLAs with sitting with me at Varsha. I could have kept them in captivity. But for how long can I keep people who are sold out? They sold their conscience. For how long will these dishonest people who are maintaining a facade of honesty remain with me? I told them that the doors are open. Don't give me excuses. Get out," the Shiv Sena president added.

Shiv Sena-BJP faceoff in BMC polls

BMC is considered Asia’s richest civic body with an annual budget of nearly Rs.37,000 crore. Shiv Sena has been a formidable force in the civic elections even when NCP-Congress was in power in the state. In the 2017 civic polls, BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately as they could not agree to the seat-sharing formula. Reportedly, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had threatened to pull out from the BJP government both in Maharashtra as well as the Centre at that juncture. Thus, the 2017 BMC election became a prestige battle for the Sena and BJP.

The results brought in more cheer for BJP than the Sena as the former secured 82 seats, an increase of 51 seats from the previous election. Moreover, the Shiv Sena fell way short of the majority winning just 84 seats. On the other hand, Congress, NCP, and MNS won 31, 7 and 6 seats respectively. After hectic negotiations, BJP decided not to challenge the Sena on the Mayor’s position. The upcoming BMC election is seen as a battle of relevance for Uddhav Thackeray who is locked in a prolonged legal battle with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.