'Martyrs Denigrated, Women Insulted': BJP Slams Communist Party & Congress, Seeks Apology

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday has launched an attack on the Left government in Kerala led by Pinarayi Vijayan and the Congress party. BJP, in a press conference, alleged that there have been comments on social media being posted by the pro left groups in Kerala denigrating the national heroes. The BJP attacked the Congress party over the outrageous and misogynistic comment on rape made by Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar in the Karnataka Assembly. The conference, attended by Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, National Media In-charge & National Spokesperson Anil Baluni and MP Aparajita Sarangi, discussed the matter with grave importance.

Left govt in Kerala have been 'uncomfortable with patriotic efforts': MoS V Muraleedaran

Speaking in the press conference, Muraleedharan slammed the left government in Kerala and said that they were ‘uncomfortable with patriotic efforts’ in the country. “In the last few days, there have been comments on social media being posted by the pro left groups in Kerala denigrating the national heroes. These are with the support of the ruling government in Kerala. We all know that they have been uncomfortable with any patriotic efforts in the country,” he said. Furthermore, he questioned the Kerala CM for not visiting Coimbatore during the recent IAF helicopter crash despite it being near the Kerala Tamil Nadu border. He further alleged that the Kerala government have been supporting elements that downplayed the patriotic spirit of the forces.

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar also slammed the Kerala government over the issue. “Left-minded political operatives in Kerala have denigrated the deaths of Late Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other Bravehearts in the tragic helicopter accident earlier this month. This is absolutely objectionable and disgusting that a political party in power in a state have insulted our Bravehearts,” he said. The leader called out the party for politicising the matter and using hate comments.

Meanwhile, MP Rajyavardhan Rathore lashed out at the opposition parties and said that the greed for power have decimated their respect towards the others parties. “The lust for power has decimated the politics to such an extent that the parties which are out of power, apart from attacking other political parties, are no longer leaving the highest institutions of the country, the Indian Army is also not being spared, said Rathore in the media briefing.

BJP leaders slam Congress over MLA's rape remark

The BJP also slammed Congress for taking no action against Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar in the Karnataka Assembly following him making derogatory comments on rape in the Karnataka assembly. “We are seeing a very lewd statement of a Congress MLA from Karnataka on TV channels from this morning. This is a very sad and shameful statement. Congress has a history that such remarks have been made by them about women continuously, BJP’s Anil Baluni said in the press conference.

Joining in the attack against the Congress, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi asked why the party is defending their MLA when they claim to support women safety in the country. “Former Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and presently senior Congress MLA Shri KR Ramesh Kumar ji said a very bad thing in the assembly. He said – ‘When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it...’ Remembering Hathras when Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the entire family ran towards Hathras. But now when their senior MLAs make such a statement in the Karnataka Assembly, where did Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi go?,” she asked. The BJP is now demanding the sack of Congress MLA over the remark he made in the assembly.

