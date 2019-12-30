MASSIVE: Aaditya Thackeray Emerges Maharashtra Minister, Ajit Pawar Dy CM; Full List Out

After over a month of taking charge as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will expand his Cabinet on Monday. In a list accessed by Republic confirms that NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar will take oath as the Deputy chief minister of the state. As per sources, the NCP leader is also expected to additionally head the Home Ministry.

In November, then-rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar took an astounding oath as the Deputy Chief Minister to BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in wee hours to form a BJP-led government. However, he tendered his resignation prior to the floor test ordered by the Supreme Court. The BJP government in coalition with Ajit Pawar lasted for around 80-hours, thus making way for another ideologically contrasting Maharashtra government--Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS), NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress' 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) will take oath on Monday at 12 PM in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.

READ| Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Aaditya to take oath in father Uddhav Thackeray's govt

Ministers of Shiv Sena

Aaditya Thackeray

Sanjay Rathod

Gulabrao Patil

Dada Bhuse

Sandipan Bhumre

Anil Parab

Uday Samant

Shankarrao Gadakh

Abdul Sattar (MoS)

Shamburaj Desai (MoS)

Bachu Kadu (MoS)

Rajendra Patil-Yedravkar (MoS)

Ministers of NCP

Ajit Pawar (Dy Chief Minister)

Dilip Patil

Dhananjay Munde

Anil Deshmukh

Hasan Mushrif

Rajendra Shingne

Nawab Malik

Rajesh Tope

Jitendra Ahwad

Balasaheb Patil

Dattatreya Bharne (MoS)

Aditi Tatkare (MoS)

Sanjay Bansode (MoS)

Prajakt Tanpure (MoS)

READ| Sanjay Raut miffed over brother's exclusion from Maharashtra Cabinet ahead of expansion

Ministers of Congress

Ashok Chavan

Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar

Varsha Gaikwad

Sunil Kedar

Amit Deshmukh

Yashomati Thakur

Aslam Sheikh

KC Padvi

Satej Patil

Vishwajeet Kadam

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers. The size of the council of ministers cannot exceed 15% of the total number of MLAs, which is 288 in the state. As per the power-sharing formula decided by the three MVA allies, the Sena will get 15 ministerial berths, excluding the CM's post, the NCP will also get 15 and the Congress 12. The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, the NCP-54 and the Congress-44 in the 288-member House.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray was formed on November 28. The state Cabinet currently has six ministers, besides the chief minister. Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of the Congress, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena and Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP took oath along with Uddhav Thackeray on November 28.

READ| Sharad Pawar admits, "I knew Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar were in talks"; adds caveat