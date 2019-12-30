The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

MASSIVE: Aaditya Thackeray Emerges Maharashtra Minister, Ajit Pawar Dy CM; Full List Out

Politics

In a list accessed by Republic confirms that Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar will take oath as the Deputy chief minister of the state in the Sena-NCP-Cong govt

Written By Aishwaria Sonavane | Mumbai | Updated On:

After over a month of taking charge as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will expand his Cabinet on Monday. In a list accessed by Republic confirms that NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar will take oath as the Deputy chief minister of the state. As per sources, the NCP leader is also expected to additionally head the Home Ministry. 

In November, then-rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar took an astounding oath as the Deputy Chief Minister to BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in wee hours to form a BJP-led government. However, he tendered his resignation prior to the floor test ordered by the Supreme Court. The BJP government in coalition with Ajit Pawar lasted for around 80-hours, thus making way for another ideologically contrasting Maharashtra government--Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS), NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress' 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) will take oath on Monday at 12 PM in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.

READ| Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Aaditya to take oath in father Uddhav Thackeray's govt

Ministers of Shiv Sena

  • Aaditya Thackeray
  • Sanjay Rathod 
  • Gulabrao Patil
  • Dada Bhuse
  • Sandipan Bhumre
  • Anil Parab
  • Uday Samant
  • Shankarrao Gadakh
  • Abdul Sattar (MoS)
  • Shamburaj Desai (MoS)
  • Bachu Kadu (MoS)
  • Rajendra Patil-Yedravkar (MoS)

Ministers of NCP

  • Ajit Pawar (Dy Chief Minister)
  • Dilip Patil 
  • Dhananjay Munde
  • Anil Deshmukh 
  • Hasan Mushrif
  • Rajendra Shingne
  • Nawab Malik
  • Rajesh Tope
  • Jitendra Ahwad
  • Balasaheb Patil
  • Dattatreya Bharne (MoS)
  • Aditi Tatkare (MoS)
  • Sanjay Bansode (MoS)
  • Prajakt Tanpure (MoS)

READ| Sanjay Raut miffed over brother's exclusion from Maharashtra Cabinet ahead of expansion

Ministers of Congress

  • Ashok Chavan
  • Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar
  • Varsha Gaikwad 
  • Sunil Kedar
  • Amit Deshmukh
  • Yashomati Thakur
  • Aslam Sheikh 
  • KC Padvi
  • Satej Patil
  • Vishwajeet Kadam

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers. The size of the council of ministers cannot exceed 15% of the total number of MLAs, which is 288 in the state.  As per the power-sharing formula decided by the three MVA allies, the Sena will get 15 ministerial berths, excluding the CM's post, the NCP will also get 15 and the Congress 12. The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, the NCP-54 and the Congress-44 in the 288-member House. 

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray was formed on November 28. The state Cabinet currently has six ministers, besides the chief minister. Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of the Congress, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena and Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP took oath along with Uddhav Thackeray on November 28.

READ| Sharad Pawar admits, "I knew Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar were in talks"; adds caveat

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SANJAY RAUT SPEAKS ON CABINET
GIRIRAJ SINGH:SHIV SENA HAS CHANGED
JAVADEKAR RELEASES FOREST REPORT
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
SANJEEV BALYAN'S ALLEGATIONS
ISRO OFFICIAL PLAYS FLUTE