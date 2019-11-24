MASSIVE: Ajit Pawar Breaks Silence, Makes Intention Clear By Writing To PM Modi

Ajit Pawar, the rebel NCP leader and the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra responded to PM Modi's tweet from Saturday morning congratulating the new Devendra Fadnavis-led government, thus explicitly clarifying his intentions amid the turbulent politics in Maharashtra. In a tweet, the pro-BJP leader from the NCP thanked PM Modi and said that he, along with the BJP, would ensure a stable Maharashtra government. Ajit Pawar was ousted from the position of the legislature NCP chief and replaced with Jayant Patil.

He said, "We will ensure a stable government that will work for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra."

Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. https://t.co/3tT2fQKgPi — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

The development comes while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP is still trying to placate Ajit Pawar, who has distanced himself from the party by forming a government with the BJP, opposing his uncle, Sharad Pawar. In a surprising turn of events, the NCP leader swore-in as the Deputy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning after the President's rule was dramatically revoked at 5:47 AM on November 23.

After responding to Union Ministers including--Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and others, the rebel NCP leader has also changed his Twitter profile.

Ajit Pawar refuses to budge

After taking oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government." According to sources, the rebel NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew has denied to come back or even talk to the senior NCP leaders.

After NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare came to meet the Deputy Chief Minister at his brother, Sriniwas Pawar's residence, Ajit Pawar refused to speak to any senior NCP leader, including Praful Patel or Supriya Sule. Ajit Pawar, who had gone underground on Saturday after swearing-in as the Deputy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, returned to his private residence in Mumbai's Churchgate, early on Sunday. Photographs accessed by Republic Media Network show Ajit Pawar meeting with NCP leaders on the morning of Sunday, giving a clue as to his status within the party.

Jayant Patil visited Raj Bhawan on Sunday to submit a complete list of NCP MLAs to the Governor's secretariat. Speaking to the media, Patil admitted to having Ajit Pawar's name on the list. "I have submitted a complete list. Ajit Pawar's name also on the list. I am going to meet him at his residence to convince him," Jayant Patil told Republic.

