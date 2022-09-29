In a massive development in the Congress presidential election race, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he will not contest for the position. Taking "moral responsibility" for the rebellion of his loyal MLAs in Rajasthan, he also issued an apology to party president Sonia Gandhi for the political turmoil in the state.

"Whatever happened two days ago has shocked us all. I have apologised to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. This has saddened me. I will not contest elections under these circumstances, with moral responsibility. Sonia Gandhi will decide whether I should stay as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan or not," said Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot further added, "One-line resolution is our tradition. Unfortunately, a situation arose that resolution wasn't passed. It was my moral responsibility, but despite being a Chief Minister, I couldn't get the resolution passed."

"I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi and requested him to fight in the polls. But when he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with the ongoing circumstances, I've decided not to contest the elections," the Rajasthan Chief Minister said after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

Gehlot's statements came after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi. The development came amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan when MLAs belonging to Gehlot camp didn't turn up at the Congress Legislature Party meeting and instead went to the Speaker to submit their resignation letters demanding that the position of the Chief Minister should not be given to Gehlot's former deputy and now rival Sachin Pilot or any of his supporters. The MLAs even termed Pilot as a "traitor" and said that MLAs of Rajasthan will not sit through and tolerate traitors being rewarded for the post of Chief Minister.

Digvijaya Singh in the race to become Congress prez

Veteran Congress leader and Gandhi family loyalist Digvijaya Singh on Thursday confirmed that he will be contesting the Congress president elections scheduled for October 17. The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also collected his nomination papers from the AICC headquarters and has said that he will file his nomination on Friday.

"I have come here to collect the nomination form and will possibly file it tomorrow," Digvijaya Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Notably, after Singh filed took the nomination papers making his entry into the poll fray official, another speculated contestant for the position of party's top post, Shashi Tharoor, congratulated Digvijaya Singh for his candidacy. Taking to Twitter, the G23 leader said, "Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party. We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, Congress will win."