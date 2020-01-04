MASSIVE: Big Setback To Maha Vikas Aghadi; Abdul Sattar Resigns As Minister

In a massive blow to the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar has resigned as the minister of state, citing cabinet tussle. Sources have told Republic TV that the minister was extremely unhappy with not getting a post in the Cabinet Ministery. Amid the delay over the allocation of portfolios to the ministers in Maharashtra, sources on Saturday said that there has been a persistent confusion in the Maha Vikas Adhadi over the distribution.

However, the leader has not quit the party as an MLA. According to the sources, Sattar was promised a berth in the cabinet in a meeting that was chaired by Uddhav Thackeray. Furthermore, it is also speculated that the shuffle of Aaditya Thackeray as the cabinet minister triggered the resignation of the leader. Further details are awaited. However, it is reported that the Sattar will meet CM Uddhav Thackeray over the same.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior leader confirmed to Republic that the infighting within the Congress party has led to the delay in the portfolio announcement. On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inducted a total of 36 ministers in his one-month-old coalition government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. This comes after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's assertation on Wednesday that no one is unhappy in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and that the portfolios will be announced on Thursday. "Order on portfolios might be released tomorrow. Nobody is unhappy with the portfolio allocations," Ajit Pawar said after a key meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the coalition.

