Massive Day 2 For Mamata Banerjee In Delhi; WB CM Set To Meet PM Modi & Key Congress Netas

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of Bengal has reached Delhi for her 5-day trip to the national capital. She is in Delhi for the first time since her election victory in Bengal. She is expected to meet with multiple leaders from the Opposition parties. These meetings hold significance, as they could heavily impact the Opposition’s attempts to take over from the BJP in the national elections to be held in 2024. An AITC Official Update said,

This is to inform all that the Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee shall be meeting with the following key persons as a part of her Delhi visit, tomorrow. Date: 27th July 2021 Schedule of Hon'ble CM: 2:00PM - Meeting with Shri Kamal Nath 3:00PM - Meeting with Shri Anand Sharma 4:00PM - Meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister 6:30PM - Meeting with Shri Abhishek Manu Singhvi Warm regards, AITC Media Team

Mamata Banerjee arrives in Delhi; set to meet PM tomorrow at 4 PM

This will be the first meeting between Banerjee and PM Modi since a tense encounter between the two, when the Bengal CM skipped PM Modi’s cyclone review meeting in Bengal, in May. A Trinamool Congress leader dismissed rumours of her hosting tea for opposition leaders and said that she is more likely to have one-on-one chats with the leaders. So far, this statement has matched with her schedule for tomorrow. Last week, Banerjee was named as the leader of the Trinamool parliamentary party.

The West Bengal CM announces enquiry into Pegasus issue a day before meeting the Prime Minister

Just a day before her meeting with the Prime Minister, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government has formed an inquiry commission to look into alleged snooping via Pegasus. She made a statement saying, “Through Pegasus, everyone including judiciary & civic society has been under surveillance. We expected that during Parliament, Centre will investigate under SC supervision, but they didn't. West Bengal is the first state to initiate a commission of enquiry.” As per reports, Prashant Kishor, who managed Mamata Banerjee's campaign during the elections, recently met with some opposition leaders as well. These leaders reportedly include Sharad Pawar and the Gandhis.

(IMAGE: PTI)