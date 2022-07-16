MASSIVE: Jagdeep Dhankhar Is NDA's Candidate For The Vice Presidential Elections

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Governor of West Bengal, is the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the post of Vice President. His name was finalised by the BJP parliamentary panel whose members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh among others met on Saturday at the party's HQ.

"NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India to be Jagdeep Dhankhar. He is a 'kisan putra' (son of farmer) who established himself as 'people's governor'," JP Nadda said.

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades. He entered public life after getting elected as the Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections.

Subsequently, he also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. In 1993, he was elected to the Rajasthan assembly from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district.

In July 2019, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, where he has worked hard and made a mark as a People’s Governor, highlighting issues of public welfare.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the Vice Presidential poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.

In 2017, BJP had named the then Cabinet minister M Venkaiah Naidu, a former BJP chief and veteran parliamentarian, as its Vice Presidential candidate, after picking then Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind for the Presidential contest.

Both Kovind and Naidu had won the polls comfortably to occupy the two highest constitutional posts of the country. The term of Naidu ends on August 10.

The NDA's presidential candidate is Droupadi Murmu while that of the Opposition is Yashwant Sinha. The election will take place on July 18 and voting on July 21.