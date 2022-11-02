Last Updated:

Massive Jolt For AAP In Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh As Party’s State Co-incharge Joins BJP

In a big jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the co-incharge of the party Kulwant Singh Baath on November 2 joined the BJP.

Himachal Pradesh

A native of Naina Devi in the state, he was upset with the unfulfilled promises of the party and thus jumped ship to the BJP. 

Baath joined the saffron party in the presence of Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap and the party’s state in-charge, Avinash Rai Khanna. Notably, Baath was the vice-president of BJP’s Delhi unit before joining AAP. 

‘Difference in AAP’s words and work‘

Addressing the media post joining the party, Singh claimed that he decided to quit AAP as he found inconsistency between the words and work of AAP. Moreover, he also accused the party of engaging in corruption in the two states where the party is in power, Punjab and Delhi. 

He also levelled allegations against Bhagwant Mann and said that the Punjab Chief Minister would go to any extent to hog the limelight and gain popularity. During Singh’s joining, the BJP state president said, “People are turning to the BJP after getting impressed by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” 

Kulwant Singh Baath’s past with BJP

Baath, who is a native of Majhari village of Naina Devi assembly constituency of Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh, is also a member of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Baath, who was the convener of the BJP's Sikh cell, left the party after the emergence of the farmer’s protest. Baath joined the saffron party in 2005. 

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

First Published:
