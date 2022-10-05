Signaling his entry into national politics, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao renamed his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Wednesday. A resolution in this regard was passed by the general body meeting of the party chaired by KCR. Subsequently, the TRS general secretary wrote to the Election Commission of India informing the poll body about the change of his party's name. He also mentioned that necessary amendments to the party constitution have been made in the general body meeting.

KCR's national ambition

A gradual decline in the electoral prowess of the Congress party has given rise to speculation that regional satraps might emerge as contenders for the Prime Minister's post in 2024. Owing to the threat posed by BJP in Telangana, KCR has often expressed a desire to unite other regional forces in the last few months and stepped up his criticism of PM Modi over a number of issues. In February, he visited Mumbai along with a delegation comprising his daughter K Kavitha, actor Prakash Raj and other TRS leaders and met both then Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as well as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Addressing a press conference alongside Thackeray on February 20, KCR said, "There is a need in the country for a strong, inclusive India. We will speak to regional parties and national parties as well. We want to work with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and fight for democracy and justice. I invite Uddhav Thackeray to Hyderabad. I am very happy after today's meeting. We will talk with more CMs of other states".

However, he slightly changed his stance in April on TRS' 21st Foundation Day. He maintained that he was not in favour of parties coming together to oust the BJP but stressed that the country needs an alternative agenda to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of people. On this occasion, TRS adopted a resolution that the KCR-led party will play a key role in national politics in the coming days and called for an end to the purported 'divide and rule' policies adopted by the Centre.

Since May, he has met several opposition leaders including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. He even provided financial aid to the families of the Galwan martyrs and the farmers who passed away during the stir against the farm laws. In yet another show of strength, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy along with 20 JDS MLAs reached Hyderabad and joined KCR for breakfast before the general body meeting.