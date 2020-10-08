Massive Kolkata Faceoff As BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' March Runs Into CM Mamata's Police

Clashes broke out between the West Bengal Police and BJP workers as the saffron party leaders began their 'Nabanna Chalo' march against the 'worsening' law and order situation in the state. While Mamata Banerjee's administration had denied permission for the march, the BJP workers tried to break through barricades even as state secretariat Nabanna remained shut.

Police alleged that COVID-19 pandemic protocol is not being followed. However, refuting the claims, Kailash Vijayvargiya said that all workers are wearing masks. "Are rules only for us? Mamata Ji holds demonstrations with thousands, & we're being taught lessons of social distancing. Do same rules not apply to her?" BJP leader Locket Chatterjee added that Police is lathi charging BJP workers."Stone-pelting being done from Khidirpur side. Can't the police see that?"

The West Bengal government had cited the pandemic to deny permission for a major gathering during the BJP youth wing's scheduled "March to Nabanna" on Thursday and had said peaceful and democratic rallies within "permissible parameters" of only 100 people would be allowed. The government had also announced that Nabanna will be shut for two days from October 8 "for sanitisation purpose".

#WATCH West Bengal: Police use drone to keep a vigil on BJP workers protesting at Hastings in Kolkata as part of state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation launched by the party today against the alleged killings of their workers pic.twitter.com/vexs1wdc5H — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

#WATCH Howrah: BJP workers try to break police barricade put in place to stop the Party's 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the alleged killing of party workers in the state; police use tear gas to bring the situation under control.#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ChQdi0NYXj — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

On Wednesday, addressing a press conference around 11 pm at the BJP office, Tejashwi Surya targeted the West Bengal CM, "Mamata didi has got afraid. I have learnt that she has closed the CMO. This is the sign of a real 'paribartan' (change) in Bengal and this is being led by the patriotic youth of the state and the rest of the country is with them." He said that the state government is citing the COVID-19 situation to deny permission for the BJYM march, but the Trinamool Congress supremo had herself led a rally against the farm bills a couple of days ago. The march also comes days after BJP leader was murdered in Kolkata.

Manish Shukla shot dead

On October 5, BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district, police said. The duo opened fire at Manish Sukla, a local councillor, on BT Road in the evening, following which he was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The BJP leadership blamed the Trinamool Congress for the incident, but the ruling party has rubbished the accusation.

