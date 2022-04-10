Massive Overhaul Of Andhra Pradesh Cabinet; Representation For SC, ST & Women Boosted

After days of anticipation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday revamped his Cabinet, scaling up the representation of SCs, STs, and backward classes in his team. Republic has learned that out of 25, a total of 17 ministers represent the SC, ST, and minority communities, which measures up to 68% of the cabinet.

A mixture of experienced and fresh faces features in the new cabinet, sources revealed. Apart from the minority representation, women's representation has also increased from 3 to 4 Ministers in the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led cabinet.

The new cabinet of Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh is expected to be sworn in at 11.31 am on Monday, with seven to 10 ministers of the old cohort being retained, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.

Andhra Cabinet reshuffle

Jagan Mohan Reddy dissolved the entire state cabinet on Thursday in the precursor of a mega overhaul prior to the 2024 Assembly elections. All 24 members tendered their resignations and the new council of ministers is set to be inducted on April 11. The dissolution of the cabinet comes after CM Jagan met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday. Thereafter, he submitted the list of new ministers to the Governor. Perni Venkataramaiah, former information, and public relations minister said the decision was taken with a focus on the 2024 assembly elections in the state.

Notably, when Jagan Reddy took over as chief minister on May 30, 2019, he announced that he would undertake cabinet expansion after completing two and a half years and reinstate a new team. The cabinet revamp was scheduled for December 2021, however, was postponed due to COVID-19. The present Cabinet was sworn in on June 8, 2019, after YSRCP formed the government winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

The development also comes at a time when Andhra Pradesh's map has been changed and 13 new districts have been established under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, bringing the total number of districts in the state to 26. There was one district for every 38.15 lakh people before the formation of the 26 districts, and now there will be 19.7 lakh people per district after the formation of the 26 districts.