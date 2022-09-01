MASSIVE: Rape-accused Seer Shivamurthy Arrested After Sustained Republic Campaign

Karnataka Police has arrested Muruga Math seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru in a sexual assault case against him, according to sources. The arrest was made after a police team questioned him inside Chitradurga mutt since 7.45 pm.

The arrest comes minutes after a debate on the case started trending on social media platforms.

Later, Republic also accessed exclusive visuals of seer Shivamurthy being taken in custody by the officials. He was tracked 40km from the Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga amid heavy police presence.

The First Information Report (FIR) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against Seer, Akkamahadevi hostel Rashmi, junior pontiff Basavadithya, Paramashivaiah and Gangadharaiah for alleged sexual abuse of two high school girls.

With Shivamurthy being arrested, Rashmi is under police custody while the remaining three accused are absconding.

It is alleged that the two girls, aged 16 and 15, studying in a school run by the mutt and residing in a hostel, also run by the monastery, were sexually abused between January 2019 and June 2022. A case has been registered under POCSO ACT and SC/ST Act as one of the victims was a Dalit girl.

Ex-JDS MLA Basavarajan says he tried to help minor girls; 'cops knew a month ago'

Breaking his silence for the first time, former JDS MLA Basavarajan, who also with his wife were accused of conspiring against the mutt, said that there is "no conspiracy" in the case.

"There is no conspiracy in this entire case. What the children are saying should be taken very seriously. My name is not in the FIR. They (mutt) knew the charges. The children were facing trouble. We brought them and handed them over to their parents," Basavarajan told Republic.

"I was told that the children were facing many issues, so I went to help them. They told me that they don't want to go to Mutt and want to stay at home. They stayed at my home for two days and I called their parents and handed them over. They were very scared," he said.

On Saturday, a kidnapping case was registered against the former legislator and his wife for keeping the two girls at their home. They have been granted bail in this case.