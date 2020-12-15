Massive Ruckus In Karnataka Assembly; Congress MLCs Forcibly Remove Dy Chairman From Chair

A massive ruckus broke out in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday, in which the Deputy Chairman S. L. Dharmegowda was forcefully pushed out of his seat in the legislative council by Congress MLCs. This ruckus comes when the Karanataka assembly was already witnessing a stormy session because of the contentious anti-cow slaughter amendment bill. While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Congress leader SR Patil said, "The ruckus broke out in Karnataka assembly session because the Deputy Chairmain, SL Dharmegowda, had occupied the seat of Chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty."

Ruckus breaks out in Karnataka assembly session

Reacting to the ruckus which broke out in the assembly session and to the assault on Dy Chairman Dharmegowde, BJP leader Lehar Singh while speaking to Republic TV said that the Deputy Chairman had occupied Chairman's seat because by the order of the council he was supposed to sit there as a no-confidence motion was passed against K Prathapchandra Shetty. Stating that some gundas who had entered the council by hook and crook have acted very badly, Lehar Singh said that he feels ashamed what people might think about this ruckus.

Lehar Singh said, "As the Chairman had lost his majority, Dharmegowde was seated on his seat much before his arrival. I appeal that the Governor should see this. This has not happened anywhere in the country. I appeal to the people that they should not elect these gundas for MLA and MLC."

Karnataka Passes Anti-cattle Slaughter Bill

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 repeals the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act 35 of 1964). If a person is convicted of killing cattle, he faces a jail term of 3-7 years or a fine of Rs.50,000-Rs.5 lakh or both. All offences under this Act will be cognizable and the confiscated cattle, vehicle, premises and materials will be forfeited to the state government in case of conviction of a person. Additionally, the Karnataka government can establish institutions to take care of cattle.

