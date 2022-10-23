Massive Setback To Congress As Centre Cancels Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's FCRA License

In a massive setback for Congress, the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled the FCRA license of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. While ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the trust, senior party leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Dr.Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra serve as trustees. Set up on June 21, 1991, after the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, the RGF claims to have worked on a number of critical issues including health, literacy, science and technology, women and child development, disability support, Panchayati Raj institutions and natural resource management.

The Ministry of Home Affairs set up an inter-ministerial committee headed by the ED Special Director in July 2020 to coordinate the probe into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA, etc. by the RGF, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. As per sources, these trusts were served notices in this regard subsequently and both the CBI as well as the ED was investigating the matter. Sources revealed that the RGF's FCRA license was revoked owing to violations of the foreign funding law. It allegedly received funding from the Chinese government from 2005 to 2009.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, ex-BJP MP Subramanian Swamy contended that the RGF received money from embassies of many countries including China. He alleged, "I am familiar with this matter since long because I originally made a complaint in the late 90s that the land on which this Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is built is meant for the Congress party office. In violation of that, it was a prime area, they went and put up a private institution which the family controls".

Swamy added, "Then they were getting money from embassies in Delhi, donation which was in violation of FCRA and so on. So, in my opinion, the government should go a little further and take over the building and that land. Because that land is also government land". As per PTI, the FCRA license of Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust which was established in 2002 was also revoked. Headed by Sonia Gandhi, this trust aims at addressing the development needs of the underprivileged people of the country.

#BREAKING | Big setback for Congress backed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence cancelled for violations of foreign funding law - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/QYenlUmXJv — Republic (@republic) October 23, 2022

BJP's allegations against RGF

Amid the opposition's criticism after a clash between the Indian Army and the PLA in the Galwan Valley two years ago, BJP alleged that the RGF received a donation of Rs 90 lakh from the Chinese Embassy in India in 2006-07. It also accused Congress of taking money from people accused under the PMLA such as fugitives Mehul Choksi and Zakir Naik. Moreover, BJP chief JP Nadda cited documents to reveal that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund money had been donated to the RGF. Without the FCRA license, the Congress-backed trust won't be able to receive any foreign funding.