MASSIVE: Sharad Pawar Resigns As NCP President, Chaos Ensues After Announcement

Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced his retirement as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The development came after the senior Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar released his autobiography 'Lok Majhe Saangaati' revealing details about his political career, including the developments that took place in his party post-2015.

Announcing his decision to step down from the post of NCP president, the 82-year-old leader said, “I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP, but will continue to work for the people. I still have three years left in the politics.”

As of now, no announcement has been made on who will succeed Sharad Pawar as the party chief. Giving rise to a high-octane political drama in Maharashtra, the workers of the party started protesting against Pawar's decision asking him to not resign. Apart from this, protests have also been seen in different parts of the state.

Chaos at NCP office

Soon after Pawar announced his retirement from the NCP’s top post, a massive protest was seen at the party office with cadres demanding he take back his resignation. As per the visuals, the senior leaders of the party did not seem convinced by Pawar’s decision and started sloganeering asking him to revoke his announcement.

#PawarRetires | Complete chaos as protests ensue after Pawar's announcement. Cadre and NCP workers at the venue insist they won’t leave until Pawar takes back his resignation.#SharadPawar #NCP



Tune in to WATCH-https://t.co/lUGJPxCgHf pic.twitter.com/oCaLoeCWM7 — Republic (@republic) May 2, 2023

The NCP workers are saying that they won’t leave the venue until Sharad Pawar takes his decision back.