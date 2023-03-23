Massive Showdown Between Panneerselvam And Palaniswami Supporters In TN Assembly

The grant of permission by the Tamil Nadu (TN) speaker to let speak O Panneerselvam (OPS) in the state assembly over online rummy ban bill on behalf of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has spilled the internal tussle of the party in the assembly, as party's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his colleagues protested against Speaker M Appavu's decision to allow expelled leader of the party on party's behalf.

The entire political drama took over the state assembly on Thursday, during proceedings of the house over a bill. As OPS started speaking on the bill on behalf of AIADMK, he was interrupted with a strong protest from the Leader of Opposition (LoP) EPS and his colleagues over the speaker's decision to let him speak on party's behalf, even though he was not a member of the AIADMK.

OPS was expelled from AIADMK in July last year

Raising questions over the decision, the LoP asked how the speaker can allow OPS to speak on behalf of the party, even though AIADMK's N Thalavai Sundaram had already spoken, and that too when the speaker was only allowing one member from each party to speak on the bill.

However, the speaker of the house responded by saying that he allowed O Panneerselvam to speak, considering his seniority in the house and him being a former Chief Minister of the state. He even said that while letting OPS speak, he was not denoted as a member of AIADMK.

Meanwhile, the party MLAs kept on protesting in the house against the speaker's move. This further escalated to become a heated exchange between EPS supporting MLAs and OPS supporting MLA PH Manoj Pandian.

Later, the party's MLA staged a walkout citing unsatisfactory reply from the Tamil Nadu speaker. The latest showdown in the party has raised speculation of a breakage in the party in near future.

O Panneerselvam, who was AIADMK's prominent leader was expelled from the party in July last year, on allegations of anti-party activities. Dindigul Sreenivasan was made Party Treasurer succeeding him, after his expulsion. The matter was taken to the Madras High Court and later to the Supreme Court, wherein the expulsion of Panneerselvam and the decisions of the AIADMK General Council was upheld, thus affirming unitary leadership under Edappadi K Palaniswami.