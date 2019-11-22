MASSIVE | ‘Uddhav To Lead Maha Govt’ Confirms Sharad Pawar Post Sena-Cong-NCP Joint Meet

After the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP on Friday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. Sharad Pawar has cancelled his tour of Pandharpur and the three parties are expected to meet the Governor on Saturday.

Pawar said, “There is unanimity on the fact that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the government. All of us agree that the discussions should continue. The discussion will be reflected in a written format. I think that tomorrow, the entire programme and details of the tie-up will be announced in a press conference.”

'All three parties sat together for the first time'

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also spoke on the occasion. Mentioning that the top leaders of all three parties had met for the first time, he opined that a resolution had been reached on many issues. Thereafter, he stated that they would address the media on all comprehensive issues.

Speaking to the media, Thackeray: “I will say again that today, the top leaders of all three parties sat together for the first time. We have resolved many issues. We will come before you with the answers on all the issues.”

Maharashtra power impasse

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. Sources also indicated that a formula has been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for five years. However, all three parties would have ministers proportionate to their strength in the Maharashtra assembly. On Wednesday, Congress President reportedly gave the green signal for the formation of an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

